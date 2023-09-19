The Rock returns to WWE with a bang and we are celebrating with these Top 10 films

Here's a list of The Rock's best films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Surprise, Surprise!

On September 15, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made a surprise return to WWE as he appeared on WWE's SmackDown event.

Thunderous comeback

His return helped WWE Smackdown to set a new record as the episode got over 100 mn+ views across social platforms.

Celebration time

Celebrating the moment, here's a list of top 10 films of The Rock.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise on Disney+Hotstar has The Rock sharing the screen space with Emily Blunt.

San Andreas

San Andreas on Amazon Prime Video has The Rock playing a pilot.

Fast and Furious

The Rock is a very integral part of Fast & Furious franchise.

Baywatch

Baywatch on Netflix has The Rock with Priyanka Chopra.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungl‪e‬

The Rock has become synonymous with Jumanji. It is on SonyLiv.

Black Adam

The Rock as superhero is too good. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Red Notice

The Netflix's film has Dwayne Johnson teaming up with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Walking Tall

Dwayne Johnson's film is a remake of 1973 film that had the same name. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Hercules

No one could have played Hercules better than The Rock. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

