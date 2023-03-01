The Romantics: Top 10 Bollywood secrets revealed in the series that make it a must-watch on Netflix

Here are the top reasons as to why you need to watch The Romantics on Netflix immediately as it spills a lot of Bollywood stars' secrets.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

The Romantics

The Netflix series opens up about Bollywood celebrities' best secrets. Here are the top 10 ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

O Meri Chandni

You need to watch to know why Sri Devi wore white in Chandni and what was Yash Chopra's condition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani, Adi love saga

Know how Rani Mukerji was destined to become the wife of Aditya Chopra and the bahu of Yash Raj Films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer's big break

For Ranveer, know-how Bhumi Pednekar played a role in helping the star get his first YRF movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How Sridevi met Boney

Here's how Yash Chopra became the matchmaker for filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chak De India

Watch Romantics to know how a news article became the base for the much-loved SRK movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dance Off

When all knew that Aditya Chopra was better at dance than Hrthik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

YRF touch to Salman's career

One suggestion by Aditya Chopra changed the full life of Salman Khan and his film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DDLJ Jacket

How Uday Chopra went to LA from India to get the Harley Davidson jacket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

K K K K Kiran

How Shah Rukh Khan mastered the art of stammering and why would he only do it while telling Kiran.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 glamorous photos of Priyanka Chopra that'll will make your heart skip a beat

 

 Find Out More