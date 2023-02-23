The Romantics, You 4 and more Top 10 most watched OTT series in India on Netflix

We have made a compilation of the list of OTT shows you need to watch on Netflix which is too interesting to miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
What happens when three kids join a posh school in Delhi? Watch this on Netflix to know about the events that take place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra is showcased who was known to be the dad of romance shown in Hindi cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A girl gets bullied for looking ugly. She masters the art of makeup via social media and looks like a goddess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Joe Goldberg, is the protagonist seen as a university professor in London. He lives under the fake name of Jonathan Moore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A student with great psychic powers has the power to solve a mystery that involved her parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An attorney and an actor are forced to date each other despite one hating men and another one not trusting women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A good cop seeks hold of a criminal back in Bihar. He sees himself in a horrific case where corruption also gets involved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the story of an obsessive man who gets into the lives of people he is moved by.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A retired female handball player becomes the owner of a grocery store. Here, she finds out about her daughter's teachers eating disorder issue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of teenagers are impressed by the Red Rose app which scares them if they do not listen to the demands made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
