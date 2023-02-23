The Romantics, You 4 and more Top 10 most watched OTT series in India on Netflix

We have made a compilation of the list of OTT shows you need to watch on Netflix which is too interesting to miss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Class Season 1

What happens when three kids join a posh school in Delhi? Watch this on Netflix to know about the events that take place.

The Romantics: Season 1

The legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra is showcased who was known to be the dad of romance shown in Hindi cinema.

True Beauty

A girl gets bullied for looking ugly. She masters the art of makeup via social media and looks like a goddess.

You: Season 4

Joe Goldberg, is the protagonist seen as a university professor in London. He lives under the fake name of Jonathan Moore.

Wednesday: Season 1

A student with great psychic powers has the power to solve a mystery that involved her parents.

Love To Hate You: Season 1

An attorney and an actor are forced to date each other despite one hating men and another one not trusting women.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter: Season 1

A good cop seeks hold of a criminal back in Bihar. He sees himself in a horrific case where corruption also gets involved.

You: Season 1

Watch the story of an obsessive man who gets into the lives of people he is moved by.

Crash Course In Romance: Season 1

A retired female handball player becomes the owner of a grocery store. Here, she finds out about her daughter's teachers eating disorder issue.

Red Rose Season 1

A group of teenagers are impressed by the Red Rose app which scares them if they do not listen to the demands made.

