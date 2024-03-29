The Sabarmati Report and other Top 10 movies accused of being propaganda films
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 29, 2024
The Kerala Story on ZEE5 is being alleged to be propoganda driven film.
The Tashkent Files is also said to be propaganda driven film.
The Accidental Prime Minister is also in the list.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is based on Sanjay Dutt's life.
Thackeray stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was alleged to be propaganda film.
Indu Sarkar was alleged to be a propaganda film.
M.S. Dhoni is based on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Azhar was a fictional film which is on the list.
The Kashmir Files was based on Kashmiri Pandit.
Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike was a propaganda film.
