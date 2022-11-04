Shera-Salman Khan

Who doesn't know Shera? Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reportedly gets a yearly salary of Rs 2 crore

Source: Bollywood

Ravi-Shah Rukh Khan

SRK's bodyguard Ravi Singh reportedly earns Rs 2.7 crore yearly and is one of the highest-paid celebs' bodyguards

Jalal-Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal earns Rs 1.2 crore annually for protecting her

Sonu-Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Sonu is like a family to her, and he allegedly earns Rs 1.2 crore annually

Jitendra-Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde earns Rs 1.5 Crores per anum

Shreysay-Akshay Kumar

Shreysay Thele earns Rs 1.2 crore annually to protect our Khiladi Kumar

Yuvraj-Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj allegedly takes Rs 2 crore annually to keep him safe

