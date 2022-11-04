Who doesn't know Shera? Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reportedly gets a yearly salary of Rs 2 croreSource: Bollywood
SRK's bodyguard Ravi Singh reportedly earns Rs 2.7 crore yearly and is one of the highest-paid celebs' bodyguardsSource: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal earns Rs 1.2 crore annually for protecting herSource: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Sonu is like a family to her, and he allegedly earns Rs 1.2 crore annuallySource: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde earns Rs 1.5 Crores per anumSource: Bollywood
Shreysay Thele earns Rs 1.2 crore annually to protect our Khiladi KumarSource: Bollywood
Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj allegedly takes Rs 2 crore annually to keep him safeSource: Bollywood
