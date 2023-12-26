The secret behind Salman Khan’s fitness and diet

The Bhaijaan of the film industry will be celebrating his 58th birthday tomorrow as he steps into another year of staying fit and healthy.

Salman has always had a typical amount of body fat and is not extremely ripped, even at this age. He truly is Bollywood's Sultan.

Salman Khan keeps a rigorous diet that is low in fat and high in protein.

Salman Khan chooses foods high in lean protein, such as fish, poultry, and egg whites.

In addition, he consumes a lot of green tea and water.

He abstains from alcohol, sweetened beverages, and processed foods.

Salman Khan's diet consists of complex carbohydrates found in sweet potatoes, quinoa, and brown rice.

Salman Khan works out for two to three hours each day in the gym. He works like this six days a week.

