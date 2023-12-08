The top 10 best Christmas movies to watch with family and kids on Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Kapoor & Sons is a family drama that explores relationships which also has an emotional side to it. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a timeless classic focusing on love, family, and traditional values. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates friendship, and love in one adventurous tale of a movie on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A movie about self-discovery and empowerment as a young woman goes on a honeymoon alone. Watch Queen on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A unique tale of friendship between a young housewife and an older man through exchanged lunch boxes. Watch Lunch Box on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish is a heartwarming story of a wife who starts learning English to earn self-respect in her family. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid is a movie about a young man trying to understand the meaning of life and responsibilities. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai MBBS, a timeless movie that never fails to make us laugh. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a rom-com set in the '90s, that celebrates love despite societal pressures. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is an emotional movie throughout but with the happiest of endings, watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Best Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi on Youtube
Find Out More