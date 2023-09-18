The top 10 best feel-good family movies to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this festive season

Here are the 10 best feel-good family movies on OTT.

Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar (Netflix)

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the film teaches the value of family and marriage.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (Netflix)

An exploration of family bonds and values wrapped in a mystery involving a missing jackfruit.

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

This film delves into life values through a story of self-discovery and therapy sessions.

Goodbye (Netflix)

A poignant tale about saying goodbye to loved ones, highlighting the importance of family relationships.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix)

An adventurous journey with friends that teaches the value of living life to the fullest.

Shakuntala Devi (Amazon Prime Video)

The biographical drama explores the life of a genius mathematician and her relationship with her daughter.

Tumhari Sulu (Amazon Prime Video)

A heartwarming story of a middle-class woman's journey to success while balancing family values.

Hindi Medium (Amazon Prime Video)

A comedy that underscores the significance of quality education and the family's role in a child's life.

English Medium (Amazon Prime Video)

The sequel continues to explore the importance of education and father-daughter ties on an international scale.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (Amazon Prime Video)

A classic Bollywood family drama emphasizing traditional values and familial bonds.

