The Top 5 most anticipated Hollywood films of 2024
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
There will be a ton of new entries in the current film franchises. From the well-known psychological suspense film series Joker to the animated miniseries about minions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" will feature an animated version of the well-known Marvel movie character Spider Man. This movie will be the last in the animated Spider-Man series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Panda Po is well-known for his Kung Fu abilities. He was a lazy panda at first, but he had always wanted to be a master of some kind of martial art.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He considers himself a joker who plays for laughs. He wears a clown mask during the day and transforms into a criminal genius at night as he wanders the streets of Gotham City.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The psychological thriller film series "Joker" centers on the story of a failed comedian who falls victim to a mental illness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A follow-up to the Disney film "Inside Out" is coming! An adolescent girl experiences a range of emotions in the first section, from happiness to sadness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A popular character from the animated series called "Despicable Me" has adorable minions who get up to some questionable things. You'll fall in love with them for their outrageously cute and foolish adventures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Get ready to see these films in your local theaters in 2024. Some of them will transport you back to your early years, while others will make you feel delighted..
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian movies, web series that sensitively deal with mental health issues