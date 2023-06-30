The Trail and more courtroom dramas to watch on OTT

Kajol’s The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th July.

Illegal - Justice, Out of Order is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is based on the Asaram Bapu rape case. Watch it on Zee5.

Jolly LLB is one the best Indian courtroom dramas on Disney+ Hotstar.

Criminal Justice is a gripping series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shahid is based on the real life of Human Rights Lawyer, Shahid Azmi. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Pink is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Guilty Minds is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Your Honor on Sony Liv is an Indian adaptation of Israeli series Kvodo.

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati on Alt Balaji is loosely based on Rutom.

Section 375 deals with a sexual assault case. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Mulk is available on MX Player.

