The Trail and more courtroom dramas to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Kajol’s The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th July.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order is streaming on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is based on the Asaram Bapu rape case. Watch it on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jolly LLB is one the best Indian courtroom dramas on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice is a gripping series on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid is based on the real life of Human Rights Lawyer, Shahid Azmi. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pink is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guilty Minds is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your Honor on Sony Liv is an Indian adaptation of Israeli series Kvodo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati on Alt Balaji is loosely based on Rutom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Section 375 deals with a sexual assault case. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mulk is available on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ambitabh Bachchan's bungalows are worth crores: Know more about it
Find Out More