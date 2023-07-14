The Trial, Kohrra and more new movies and web series on OTT to watch this weekend
Siddhi Chatterjee
Jul 14, 2023
The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha on Disney Plus Hotstar is much awaited and is releasing today.
Kohrra is a suspenseful crime thriller series directed by Randeep Jha on Netflix. It is set to release on July.
Ishq-E-Nadaan is a romantic drama anthology is releasing today.
College Romance Season 4 offers a mix of emotions apart from all the madness on Sony LIV streaming from today.
The Magic of Shiri is a family comedy-drama series on Jio Cinema.
Maya Bazaar for Sale is a is a Telugu-language family comedy-drama series on Zee 5 releasing today.
Bird Box Barcelona is a horror sci-fi mystery movie directed by David Pastor and Àlex Pastor, on Netflix releasing today.
Mission: Impossible 7 Dead Reckoning Part One released in select theatres on July 10 while release in Indian theatres took place on 12 July.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is there in theatres near you.
Quarterback has already released on Netflix, go watch it.
Your favourite OTT platforms are churning out content at lightning speed.
New releases on OTT are happening every week.
