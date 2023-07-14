The Trial, Kohrra and more new movies and web series on OTT to watch this weekend

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha on Disney Plus Hotstar is much awaited and is releasing today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra is a suspenseful crime thriller series directed by Randeep Jha on Netflix. It is set to release on July.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq-E-Nadaan is a romantic drama anthology is releasing today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance Season 4 offers a mix of emotions apart from all the madness on Sony LIV streaming from today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Magic of Shiri is a family comedy-drama series on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a is a Telugu-language family comedy-drama series on Zee 5 releasing today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bird Box Barcelona is a horror sci-fi mystery movie directed by David Pastor and Àlex Pastor, on Netflix releasing today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission: Impossible 7 Dead Reckoning Part One released in select theatres on July 10 while release in Indian theatres took place on 12 July.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is there in theatres near you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quarterback has already released on Netflix, go watch it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your favourite OTT platforms are churning out content at lightning speed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New releases on OTT are happening every week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Where, when and how to watch the Rohit Shetty show

 

 Find Out More