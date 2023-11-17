The unknown stories behind Virat Kohli's 12 tattoos
In an ODI match of international cricket, former Indian captain and batsman Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 50 hundreds.
Furthermore, in the current ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, Kohli has surpassed Tendulkar's record of 673 runs with his total of 711 runs in 10 innings.
In addition to his accomplishments in his career, Virat is well-known for his passion for tattoos.
Just like some Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Karan Singh Grover and others, Virat too has a number of tattoos.
His tattoos include a floral design, an Om tattoo on his left triceps, a god's eye on his shoulder, a monastery (ashram) on his left shoulder and many more.
Kohli had stated to National Geographic, "I don't need to look beyond both my arms to understand where I was and where I have come now," in reference to his tattoo.
He went into a tattoo parlor on MG Road in Bengaluru in 2007 and, without giving it much thought, had a tribal art design tattooed on his right arm.
Though his initial intention was not to represent anything, he began telling people that the tattoo's 'F' stands for 'faith' after he came to the realization that the piece should have some sort of meaning.
The Indian cricket player now has eleven additional tattoos on his arms.
