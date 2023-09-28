The Vaccine War and 12 more movies and web series around COVID-19 pandemic

Before The Vaccine War, here's looking at the list of movies and web series that have a COVID-19 pandemic connection.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

7 Days

Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan starrer is about two people who go on an arranged blind date and have to stay together due to a sudden lockdown and eventually, fall in love.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

This is an anthology film set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

A standalone sequel to Knives Out. In this one COVID meets mystery.

The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War is about the triumph of Indian scientists in making a COVID vaccine.

Help

A healthcare assistant caring for an Alzheimer's patient has it hard when she learns about the neglect of care homes during the pandemic.

Alone Together

Two strangers share an Airbnb in New York state during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Unpaused

A Hindi language anthology movie revolving around lives affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minus 31: The Nagpur Files

The movie highlights the failure of different systems when a pandemic hits the country.

Coronavirus

Ram Gopal Varma brought this movie about a family exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn

A sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, this one is a treat for all Silambarsan and Trisha fans. 

Lockdown (Bengali movie) 

This one tells the effect of COVID on three couples.

India Lockdown 

Madhur Bhandarkar made a movie on the repercussions of lockdown with four parallel stories. 

The Gone Game 

This Voot original web series is a psychological thriller with a COVID setting. 

