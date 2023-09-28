The Vaccine War and 12 more movies and web series around COVID-19 pandemic

Before The Vaccine War, here's looking at the list of movies and web series that have a COVID-19 pandemic connection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan starrer is about two people who go on an arranged blind date and have to stay together due to a sudden lockdown and eventually, fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an anthology film set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A standalone sequel to Knives Out. In this one COVID meets mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vaccine War is about the triumph of Indian scientists in making a COVID vaccine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A healthcare assistant caring for an Alzheimer's patient has it hard when she learns about the neglect of care homes during the pandemic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two strangers share an Airbnb in New York state during the COVID-19 lockdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Hindi language anthology movie revolving around lives affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie highlights the failure of different systems when a pandemic hits the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Gopal Varma brought this movie about a family exposed to the COVID-19 virus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, this one is a treat for all Silambarsan and Trisha fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one tells the effect of COVID on three couples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhur Bhandarkar made a movie on the repercussions of lockdown with four parallel stories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Voot original web series is a psychological thriller with a COVID setting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
