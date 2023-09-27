The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 day 1 box office prediction amid Jawan, Gadar 2 storm

Let's check out the opening day early estimates of The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 while Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol continue their Box Office onslaught.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2 and The Vaccine War are releasing in cinemas tomorrow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri is coming up with a film based on a true story around COVID after the success of The Kashmir Files.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has sold out tickets worth Rs 25 to 35 lakhs and this figure does not include blocked tickets. The advance booking is quite low, as per Koimoi report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut has joined hands with Raghava Lawrence for a sequel to the supernatural horror-comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the upcoming new movie has sold over 1 lakh tickets. The business is predicted to be around Rs 1.40 crores in advance bookings only.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Fukrey gang is returning with a new movie and the buzz around it is decent as compared to other releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Koimoi, the movie has sold tickets worth Rs 1.04 crores in advance bookings. This does not include blocked tickets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol starrer is still running in cinemas and is likely to make Rs 25 lakhs on its 7th Wednesday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 48 days, Gadar 2 will mint Rs 524.25 crores, as per Sacnilk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan movie may add another Rs 5 crore to its collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 21-day business of Jawan will then be around Rs 576.08 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
