The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 day 1 box office prediction amid Jawan, Gadar 2 storm

Let's check out the opening day early estimates of The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 while Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol continue their Box Office onslaught.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Three releases this week

Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2 and The Vaccine War are releasing in cinemas tomorrow. 

The Vaccine War 

Vivek Agnihotri is coming up with a film based on a true story around COVID after the success of The Kashmir Files. 

 The Vaccine War Box Office Prediction 

The movie has sold out tickets worth Rs 25 to 35 lakhs and this figure does not include blocked tickets. The advance booking is quite low, as per Koimoi report. 

Chandramukhi 2 movie

Kangana Ranaut has joined hands with Raghava Lawrence for a sequel to the supernatural horror-comedy.

Chandramukhi 2 box office prediction

As per reports, the upcoming new movie has sold over 1 lakh tickets. The business is predicted to be around Rs 1.40 crores in advance bookings only. 

Fukrey 3 movie

The Fukrey gang is returning with a new movie and the buzz around it is decent as compared to other releases. 

Fukrey 3 box office prediction

As per Koimoi, the movie has sold tickets worth Rs 1.04 crores in advance bookings. This does not include blocked tickets. 

Gadar 2 day 48 early estimates 

The Sunny Deol starrer is still running in cinemas and is likely to make Rs 25 lakhs on its 7th Wednesday. 

Gadar 2 total box office collection

In 48 days, Gadar 2 will mint Rs 524.25 crores, as per Sacnilk.   

Jawan day 21 early estimates 

Shah Rukh Khan movie may add another Rs 5 crore to its collections. 

Jawan total box office collection

The 21-day business of Jawan will then be around Rs 576.08 crores.

