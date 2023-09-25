The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3, Skanda and more theatrical and OTT releases in last week of September

Here is a list of new web series and movies releasing in the last week of September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
The third installment of the comedy film Fukrey will hit theaters on 28th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vaccine War will release in theaters on 28th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jimmy Shergill’s comedy heist will stream on Netflix from 29th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Skanda to release in theaters on 28th September 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mystery thriller web series Charlie Chopra will be released on SonyLiv on 27th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu romance drama will premiere on Netflix on 1st October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan’s King Of Kotha will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akhil Akkineni’s action thriller Agent will release digitally on 29th September on SonyLiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man -Across the Spider-Verse will have its digital release on 1st October 2023 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean action web series The Worst of Evil will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 27th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Season 4 of Hostel Daze will release on premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 27th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean drama The Devil’s Plan will stream on Netflix from 26th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superhero film GenV will release on Amazon Prime Video on 29 September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
