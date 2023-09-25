The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3, Skanda and more theatrical and OTT releases in last week of September

Here is a list of new web series and movies releasing in the last week of September.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Fukrey 3

The third installment of the comedy film Fukrey will hit theaters on 28th September.

The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War will release in theaters on 28th September.

Choona

Jimmy Shergill’s comedy heist will stream on Netflix from 29th September.

Skanda

Skanda to release in theaters on 28th September 2023

Charlie Chopra

The mystery thriller web series Charlie Chopra will be released on SonyLiv on 27th September.

Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu romance drama will premiere on Netflix on 1st October.

King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan’s King Of Kotha will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th September.

Agent

Akhil Akkineni’s action thriller Agent will release digitally on 29th September on SonyLiv.

Spider-Man -Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man -Across the Spider-Verse will have its digital release on 1st October 2023 on Netflix.

The Worst of Evil

Korean action web series The Worst of Evil will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 27th September.

Hostel Daze S4

Season 4 of Hostel Daze will release on premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 27th September.

The Devil’s Plan

Korean drama The Devil’s Plan will stream on Netflix from 26th September 2023.

GenV

The superhero film GenV will release on Amazon Prime Video on 29 September 2023.

