The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar and others shine in Vivek Agnihotri’s first bio-science film

Loved Vivek Agnihotri's films The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, are you looking forward to watching The Vaccine War as well? Read this review first
The new movie stars Nana Patekar, Girija Oak, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Anupam Kher to name a few.
The Vaccine War is out in theatres from September 28.
The movie is about how Indian scientists developed their own vaccine when the Covid virus threatened to wipe off the whole population.
The movie talks about the trials that the Indian scientists faced while the whole world tried to curb the outbreak of the virus.
The movie is based on Dr Balram Bhargava's book, Going Viral: Making of Covaxin.
The performances of the actors, especially Nana Patekar as Dr Bhargava and Nivedita Bhattacharya as Pragya will be remembered for a long time. Pallavi Joshi also shines as Priya.
The first thing to do is to set the basic plot, which talks about the outbreak and the director does not hesitate to bring Wuhan into the picture.
Vivek Agnihotri highlights how the women, fighting their own personal battles developed the vaccine to beat the virus.
The COVID pandemic has been one of the darkest phases in humanity. And the struggles of the frontline workers and healthcare officials will move you to tears.
The first half feels dragged. The editing could have been tighter and crisper given there are no rises and falls as such.
Vivek Agnihotri's film builds a narrative stating the media (certain section) refused to accept the fact that India can make vaccines and only worked to pull down the government to the point of comparing a journalist to a terrorist.
Agnihotri's movie is the first bio-science film and includes a lot of medical jargon which will leave you confused in places.
Agnihotri shares a much-needed reality check about the BTS of COVID in India but in a one-sided narrative. Going with 3 stars.
