The Village and other South Indian horror web series, movies to watch now on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
The Village first season has been released on Prime Video and it is a must watch for all the horror genre enthusiasts.
It is a Tamil series revolving around a man who with the help of 3 locals of the village goes to find his missing family.
Betaal, a thrilling horror series that follows a Special Ops team encountering an old curse of zombified British soldier zombies.
Chandramukhi is the story of an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their ancestral home without knowing the truth behind it. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Grahanam is the story of a couple and the distrust between them leads them into an unsettling sequence of events.
Locked is the story of a doctor who gets locked inside his own house and the subsequent events. Watch on MX Player.
Aval (The House Next Door) is a tale of a haunted house and the terrifying events that unfold within it. Available on Prime Video.
Ezra, a Malayalam horror film that follows the story of a couple that go through paranormal experiences after buying an antique box. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ratsasan is a horror-thriller revolving around a cop investigating a series of murders to find out the psychotic killer behind them. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Maya is a Tamil supernatural horror film centred around a woman who gets haunted by a ghost and eventually. Watch on Zee5.
Geethanjali follows the story of a man who moves into a new house and ends up getting haunted by a ghost. Watch on Zee5.
Durgamati: The Myth is about a woman trying to prove her innocence but gets possessed by a cursed spirit. Available on Prime Video.
