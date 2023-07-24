These actresses refused to work with Salman Khan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

While there are several actresses willing to work with Salman Khan there are some who refused to work with him and don’t regret it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here take a look at actresses who rejected to work with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose not to work with Salman Khan after their ugly breakup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone has multiple times turned down the offer to work with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre stepped back from working with Salman Khan when the blackbuck case came to light.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut never accepted the offer to work with Salman because she believed any film featuring him the whole credit goes to him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urmila Matondakar, having starred with Khan in Janam Samjha Karo, later refused to continue working with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel too refused to work with the actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepshikha Nagpal rejected to star opposite Salman Khan in the film Karan Arjun

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna dismissed the offer to work with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most expensive Indian TV shows that have bigger budgets than Brahmastra, Baahubali

 

 Find Out More