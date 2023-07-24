These actresses refused to work with Salman Khan
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
While there are several actresses willing to work with Salman Khan there are some who refused to work with him and don’t regret it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here take a look at actresses who rejected to work with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose not to work with Salman Khan after their ugly breakup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone has multiple times turned down the offer to work with Salman Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonali Bendre stepped back from working with Salman Khan when the blackbuck case came to light.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut never accepted the offer to work with Salman because she believed any film featuring him the whole credit goes to him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila Matondakar, having starred with Khan in Janam Samjha Karo, later refused to continue working with him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel too refused to work with the actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepshikha Nagpal rejected to star opposite Salman Khan in the film Karan Arjun
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna dismissed the offer to work with Salman Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most expensive Indian TV shows that have bigger budgets than Brahmastra, Baahubali
Find Out More