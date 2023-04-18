The most expensive Indian web series ever

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Sacred Games makers reportedly invested Rs 25-40 crores for the first season and Rs 100 crore for the second season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Heaven was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore and second season for Rs 60 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee was made on a budget of Rs 20-25 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside Edge was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore and was Amazon Prime Video's first original Indian web show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Empire was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok was made reportedly on a budget of Rs 20 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's The End reportedly is being made on a budget of Rs 90 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor is seen in the Indian version of the American series 24 which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into the Shadows reportedly was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Viral TV News of Today

 

 Find Out More