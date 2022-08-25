Bollywood actresses being a bomb of cuteness in their early days. Can you guess who they are?Source: Bollywood
Her upcoming film is based on a cricketer’s life and she is married to a cricketer as wellSource: Bollywood
She shared a great bond with her dad and has a tattoo same as the titleSource: Bollywood
You might have identified her father. Nevermind still guess the answerSource: Bollywood
Well her face is quite identifiable, and the title is the second half of her movie titleSource: Bollywood
The name in the title is what her friends and family call her.Source: Bollywood
She will take you to deepest gehraiyaan with herSource: Bollywood
Nobody would have thought that this cute girl here would play such powerful rolesSource: Bollywood
