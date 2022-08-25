Bollywood actresses and their adorable childhood pictures

Bollywood actresses being a bomb of cuteness in their early days. Can you guess who they are?

Chakada express

Her upcoming film is based on a cricketer’s life and she is married to a cricketer as well

Daddy’s Lil girl

She shared a great bond with her dad and has a tattoo same as the title

Namaste darshako

You might have identified her father. Nevermind still guess the answer

Jaanu…

Well her face is quite identifiable, and the title is the second half of her movie title

Lolo

The name in the title is what her friends and family call her.

Shanti Priya

She will take you to deepest gehraiyaan with her

Today’s superstar

Nobody would have thought that this cute girl here would play such powerful roles

Thanks For Reading!

