These Bollywood blockbusters were rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Janhvi Sharma

Feb 29, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry.

Aishwarya declined role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan missed out on Bajirao Mastani.

She even rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Munna Bhai MBBS.

She also refused to do Krrish and makers roped in Priyanka Chopra.

Due to scheduling conflicts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could not be part of KG3.

She was unable to be part of Raja Hindustani due to Miss World pageant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan declined Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

