These Bollywood blockbusters were rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya declined role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan missed out on Bajirao Mastani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She even rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Munna Bhai MBBS.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also refused to do Krrish and makers roped in Priyanka Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to scheduling conflicts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could not be part of KG3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was unable to be part of Raja Hindustani due to Miss World pageant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan declined Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 new films and web series on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Find Out More