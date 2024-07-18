Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guests got THESE expensive gifts

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 18, 2024

Although the wedding is over, people are still talking about the Ambani's long list of functions.

The venue for the wedding was at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

According to sources, there were jewellery stores at the given location where guests could make a purchase.

Special arrangements were made for each and every celebrity.

Special return gifts were given to the VVIP guests, for eg, Ranveer Singh along with others got a watch which costs around 2 crore rupees.

Rumours have it that people were also given Versace sunglasses and Banarasi sarees.

Customised bags from Louis Vuitton were also made during the pre wedding functions for the guests.

Additionally, Sunrise Candle, a Mahabaleshwar-based business that hires artists with visual impairments, gave the guests special candles.

