Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guests got THESE expensive gifts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2024
Although the wedding is over, people are still talking about the Ambani's long list of functions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The venue for the wedding was at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to sources, there were jewellery stores at the given location where guests could make a purchase.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special arrangements were made for each and every celebrity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special return gifts were given to the VVIP guests, for eg, Ranveer Singh along with others got a watch which costs around 2 crore rupees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours have it that people were also given Versace sunglasses and Banarasi sarees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Customised bags from Louis Vuitton were also made during the pre wedding functions for the guests.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, Sunrise Candle, a Mahabaleshwar-based business that hires artists with visual impairments, gave the guests special candles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 times Bhumi Pednekar shocked the internet with her hot looks
Find Out More