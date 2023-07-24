These star kids are all set to take over Bollywood with smashing debuts
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Every year will see new talents in the industry and this year a few star kids are set to make a mark.
Reportedly, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha will debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will debut with The Archies and reportedly she has signed a full-fledged big-screen movie.
Boney Kapoor and Srivdevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also debut with The Archies.
Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan will debut with Ishq Wishq sequel Ishq Wishq Rebound.
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is said to make his movie debut in Karan Johar’s Sarjameen.
Zahrah Khan daughter of Salma Agha will make her debut with Vrishabh.
Reportedly, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is shooting for a movie titled Maharaja.
Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also debut with The Archies.
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will get her industry break with Bedhadak.
Salman Khan's niece and daughter of Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is also said to make her debut soon.
