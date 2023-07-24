These star kids are all set to take over Bollywood with smashing debuts

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Every year will see new talents in the industry and this year a few star kids are set to make a mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha will debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will debut with The Archies and reportedly she has signed a full-fledged big-screen movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boney Kapoor and Srivdevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also debut with The Archies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan will debut with Ishq Wishq sequel Ishq Wishq Rebound.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is said to make his movie debut in Karan Johar’s Sarjameen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zahrah Khan daughter of Salma Agha will make her debut with Vrishabh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is shooting for a movie titled Maharaja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also debut with The Archies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will get her industry break with Bedhadak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's niece and daughter of Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is also said to make her debut soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Real life family members of Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and more from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

 

 Find Out More