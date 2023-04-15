Top 10 Bollywood celebs ditched their partners after becoming famous
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
Before acquiring fame and stardom, Alia Bhatt dated Ali Dadarkar. They parted ways after she made her debut film.
Kangana Ranaut dumped Adhyam Suman after getting the limelight from her debut film Gangster
Deepika Padukone dated Nihar Pandya during her modeling days. She parted ways after tasting fame.
Priyanka Chopra dumped Aseem Merchant after she bagged the title of Miss World in 2014.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke up with Rajeev Mulchandani after she got film projects.
Arjun Kapoor dated Arpita Khan before making his Bollywood debut. Soon after they broke up.
Ranveer Singh dated Ahana Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. They parted ways after the actor entered Bollywood.
After becoming famous Sonakshi Sinha ditched Aditya Shroff
Anushka Sharma and her boyfriend Zoheb Yusuf tried their luck in movies. Their relationship ended after the actress bagged Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
Jacqueline Fernandez dated the prince of Bahrain, Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, before making big in Bollywood.
