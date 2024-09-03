These Top 10 cute moments of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya will put a smile on your lips
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 03, 2024
Bollywood's beloved couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular jodi in the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Abhishek's love story is woven with happy moments that converted into lifelong committtment. The two worked in films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Umarao Jaan, Guru and much more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan look madly in love in this beautiful snap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The two are blessed with an adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek's admiration for Aishwarya was no secret and he had even revealed that he wanted to marry her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This candid picture of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan will make you believe in family love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan twin in white in these beautiful picture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The mother-daughter duo give major goals and we are in love with their chemistry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan are inseparable and are often spotted together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan paint the town red with their love and how!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
