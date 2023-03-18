These Top 10 disaster series and films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Hotstar and more OTT platforms will leave you choked

There are many series and movies on OTT which you need to make a book mark of immediately as they are unmissable. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Twister

A meteorologist has to put his divorce on pause to battle tornadoes disrupting Oklahoma. Watch it on Netflix.

2012

A few millionaires have the chance to escape as the world is ending. The protagonist wants his family to be on the vessel. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Day After Tomorrow

A storm will create a new ice age and a paleoclimatologist must save his son in New York. Watch it on Disney + Hotstar.

Deep Impact

A comet will strike the Earth and destroy mankind. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

San Andreas

A rescue chopper pilot needs to save his wife and daughter before another calamity takes place. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Greenland

John must save his family against an asteroid which will destroy the Earth. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Deepwater Horizon

The workers need to survive in an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Impossible

The story is of a tourist family in Thailand who is caught in the destruction of the Indian Ocean tsunami.

Titanic

It shows what happened to the Titanic ship which has sinked through the eyes of Rose a 17-year-old who will be married soon. She falls in love with Jack an artist on the ship and falls in love.

Armageddon

NASA astronauts find an asteroid that will destroy the Earth and find hope in an oil driller named Harry Stamper. Watch it on Disney + Hotstar.

