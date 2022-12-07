Shah Rukh Khan's Swades will make you feel patriotic and will inspire you to develop your nation further.Source: Bollywood
If your parents call you good for nothing or lazy then watch this inspirational Aamir Khan film.
Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha Singh who was known as the Flying Sikh of India. The pumping music and inspirational story will make you cry.
Akshay Kumar's film is based on the real events of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who launch Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission) with junior scientists.
The story is about an eight year old boy named Ishaan and his inability to study. When his art teacher notices his uneasiness, his life changes as the child's real potential is tapped.
If you dream of becoming like Ambani then watch Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Guru.
Aamir Khan's film has a simple message that marks do not determine your success in life. This movie will take you back to your college days.
Shah Rukh Khan's sports drama 2007 film will inspire every woman to believe in herself.
Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy's movie will inspire you to raise your voice against injustice and will motivate you to take action.
Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh is a film you need to watch when you feel demotivated by your work or by your boss.
