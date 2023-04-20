Banned in theatres but hit on OTT: Check Top 10 titles streaming now

Movies that were banned in theaters but released on OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Fire

Fire deals with homosexuality and religion in the 90s. Available on Youtube.

Angry Indian Goddesses

Angry Indian Goddesses is streaming on Netflix.

Black Friday

Censor board banned Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday but it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kissa Kursi Ka

This political drama is now available on Youtube.

Inshallah Football

Inshallah Football is available to watch for free on Youtube.

Water

Water too faced the wrath of censor board. Available to watch on Youtube.

Gandu

Abusive language didn’t let the movie release in theaters. Gandu streaming on Netflix.

Un-Freedom

A love story of lesbian couple struggled for theatrical release but is now available on Netflix.

Parzania

The film dealing with 2002 Gujarat riots was banned in theaters. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Loev

Loev revolving around a gay couple is available on Netflix.

