Top 10 movies on Netflix for instant wanderlust
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a 2011 movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol. Watch it on Netflix where three urban men go to Spain for a holiday.
Dil Chahta Hai is a 2011 movie where three friends fall in love and have different meanings to relationships. Watch it on Netflix.
Eat Pray Love through the eyes of Julia Roberts finding herself in different parts of the country. Watch this 2010 movie on Netflix.
Kangana Ranaut's 2013 movie Queen was about a woman going on her honeymoon alone and discoveruing herself. Watch it on Netflix.
The Darjeeling Limited is a 2007 film where three brothers in crisis meet in India. Watch it on Netflix.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is all about friendships, running away from responsibilites. Watch this hit 2013 movie on Netflix.
Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's intense love and life story in 2015 movie Tamasha on Netflix.
Watch The Secret Life of Walter Mitty 2013 movie only on Netflix.
What happens when Shah Rukh Khan a tour guide meets Anushka Sharma in Europe? Watch this 2017 movie on Netflix.
In Wild, 2014 movie Cheryl Strayed is stranded at 1100 mile solo trek at along the Pacific Crest Trail. . Watch it on Netflix.
