Who is behind Govinda's ruined career?
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had once revealed that Govinda could never act like him.
Amrish Puri reportedly had once slapped Govinda for coming late on the sets. The actor vowed to never work with Amrish Puri.
Govinda had worked with Salman Khan in Partner. Reportedly due to Bollywood camps, Govinda did not continue his friendship with Salman.
Govinda claimed that his nephew Krushna Abhishek was making money by insulting him. The two have not been on good terms since then.
Govinda had once called Karan Johar jealous and khatarnak reportedly.
Govinda and David Dhawan have worked together. However, Govinda after many years claimed David was a changed person and told Govinda to do small roles.
Sanjay Dutt reportedly had abused Govinda during a conversation with underworld don Chota Shakeel.
Govinda also revealed that during his low phase, people had made his life hell.
Govinda had once revealed that his career ended as he did not belong to any Bollywood camp.
The actor revealed that movies were not written for him and people misbehaved with him.
