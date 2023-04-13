Who is behind Govinda's ruined career?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had once revealed that Govinda could never act like him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrish Puri reportedly had once slapped Govinda for coming late on the sets. The actor vowed to never work with Amrish Puri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda had worked with Salman Khan in Partner. Reportedly due to Bollywood camps, Govinda did not continue his friendship with Salman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda claimed that his nephew Krushna Abhishek was making money by insulting him. The two have not been on good terms since then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda had once called Karan Johar jealous and khatarnak reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda and David Dhawan have worked together. However, Govinda after many years claimed David was a changed person and told Govinda to do small roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt reportedly had abused Govinda during a conversation with underworld don Chota Shakeel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda also revealed that during his low phase, people had made his life hell.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda had once revealed that his career ended as he did not belong to any Bollywood camp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor revealed that movies were not written for him and people misbehaved with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian stars whose families rule box office

 

 Find Out More