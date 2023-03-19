These Top 10 true crime series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar will give you goosebumps

Want to watch crime series? Then check this list for some best suggestions

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Sacred Games

It is a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a criminal and police.

Pataal Lok

This is a dark thriller crime drama of a police officer influencing journalists to solve a case. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Delhi Crime

This show explores real crime stories. The first season was inspired by 2012 Delhi rape case. Available on Netflix

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a 2 seasons crime thriller series. Before 3rd season watch previous 2 chapters on Netflix

Asur

Asur is a must-watch crime thriller web series. Available on Voot

She

She is a crime drama exploring the story of a woman constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. Watch on Netflix

Breathe

You will lose you watching this extraordinary crime thriller

Rangbazz

The show is inspired from the life of a gangster active in Rajasthan. Streaming on Zee5

Criminal Justice

The show explores some hair-raising crime stories in every season. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The Family Man

This is one of the best Indian web series. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

