These web series on OTT full of sex, abuse and violence you cannot watch with family

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

There are many shows on OTT platforms that have content related to abuse, sex and nudity.

Here, take a look at shows on OTT you may not like to watch with family members.

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about a series of women who are found dead in a public washroom. The scenes are hounding.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about what happens when the ego of men are hurt, hell happens and women rule the world of drug mafia.

Rana Naidu on Netflix is high on sex.

She on Netflix is a crime drama show that has Aditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma. The series has foul language.

Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 1 is discomforting, entertaining, gory and yet thrilling.

Mirzapur 2 showcases the oppression against women and how they rise in a crime-filled world on Amazon Prime Video.

Delhi Crime 1 on Netflix is based on the Nirbhaya rape case that happened in Delhi.

Delhi Crime 2 showcases how evil looms in the life of Madam Sir aka Shefali Shah when senior citizens are murdered by the Chaddi Baniyan gang.

Paatalok on Amazon Prime Video has gory murder scenes by Hathoda Tygai.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega on Netflix shows the deadliest money scam series in India.

