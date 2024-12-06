THIS 90s actress is back in India shortly after re-release of her iconic movie, was involved in a drug case
| Dec 06, 2024
We are talking about Mamta Kulkarni who just returned to India. Her movie Karan Arjun re-released recently and is once again ruling hearts of the audience.
She was loved for her performance in Karan Arjun. She was opposite Salman Khan in the movie and their chemistry won hearts.
She has impressed everyone with her dance performances as well in movies.
She ruled the 90s with her bold avatar. She has been a part of a controversy when she went topless for a shoot.
She also has been known for her connections with the underworld. It has been said that whenever people wanted to replace her in movies, they would get calls from the underworld.
It was also being said that she was in a relationship with Vicky Goswami and they also got married. However, they have denied these things.
The actress once took up spirituality and gave up her glamour avatar. She also published her book called 'Autobiography on a Yogini.
She was also involved in a drug case in Kenya. She lived there with her husband.
She once wore a burqa to the court and later said that she did it to hide from photographers.
Reports also said that she had once attended an event of a legislator who was arrested for foddar scam. She faced a lot of criticism for it but said that she had no knowledge about this.
