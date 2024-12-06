THIS 90s actress is back in India shortly after re-release of her iconic movie, was involved in a drug case

We are talking about Mamta Kulkarni who just returned to India. Her movie Karan Arjun re-released recently and is once again ruling hearts of the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was loved for her performance in Karan Arjun. She was opposite Salman Khan in the movie and their chemistry won hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has impressed everyone with her dance performances as well in movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She ruled the 90s with her bold avatar. She has been a part of a controversy when she went topless for a shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also has been known for her connections with the underworld. It has been said that whenever people wanted to replace her in movies, they would get calls from the underworld.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was also being said that she was in a relationship with Vicky Goswami and they also got married. However, they have denied these things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress once took up spirituality and gave up her glamour avatar. She also published her book called 'Autobiography on a Yogini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was also involved in a drug case in Kenya. She lived there with her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She once wore a burqa to the court and later said that she did it to hide from photographers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reports also said that she had once attended an event of a legislator who was arrested for foddar scam. She faced a lot of criticism for it but said that she had no knowledge about this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

