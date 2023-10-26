This actress was the first Bollywood heroine in the Rs 2000 crore club? Here's how

As we discuss actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty who are in the Rs 1,000 cr club, here is a look at the yesteryear diva who smashed the Rs 2,000 cr clubSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
If someone asks of an actress in the Rs 2,000 cr club, it's instantly Deepika PadukoneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
But it was Nargis Dutt who is the first and original Rs 2,000 crore actress of IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With success of Baahubali films, Anushka Shetty is also in the Rs 1,000 cr leagueSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mother India released in 1957 ran for weeks on end in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made Rs 4-5 crores at the box office made on budget of Rs 60 lakhSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia, Deepika, Shraddha have huge hits in kitty but Nargis Dutt was the firstSource: Bollywoodlife.com
If we adjust the inflation then Nargis' Mother India made Rs 2,000 crore at box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was also India's official entry in the OscarsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara is in the Rs 1,000 club from South IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor has also had some great hits in her careerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
