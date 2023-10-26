This actress was the first Bollywood heroine in the Rs 2000 crore club? Here's how

As we discuss actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty who are in the Rs 1,000 cr club, here is a look at the yesteryear diva who smashed the Rs 2,000 cr club

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

The Rs 2,000 crore club

If someone asks of an actress in the Rs 2,000 cr club, it's instantly Deepika Padukone

The first ever

But it was Nargis Dutt who is the first and original Rs 2,000 crore actress of India

Anushka Shetty

With success of Baahubali films, Anushka Shetty is also in the Rs 1,000 cr league

Huge earnings

Mother India released in 1957 ran for weeks on end in India

Box office sum

The film made Rs 4-5 crores at the box office made on budget of Rs 60 lakh

Alia Bhatt

Alia, Deepika, Shraddha have huge hits in kitty but Nargis Dutt was the first

Rs 2,000 crore

If we adjust the inflation then Nargis' Mother India made Rs 2,000 crore at box office

Legendary stuff

The movie was also India's official entry in the Oscars

Nayanthara

After Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara is in the Rs 1,000 club from South India

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has also had some great hits in her career

