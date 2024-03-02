This Bollywood actor took 4 crores per minute for his role in a movie
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Thanks to the recent success of the South Indian film industry, a lot more Bollywood celebs are willing to work in collaborate in South Indian movies.
One of the biggest collaborations was seen in RRR, where Ram Charan and NTR Jr, starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
According to the reports, Ajay Devgn charged over Rs 4 crore per minute for his role in the movie.
He portrayed the character of Alluri Venkatarama Raju in the SS Rajamouli-directed film.
Despite having an eight-minute role, Devgn earned a staggering amount of Rs 35 crore.
Alia Bhatt reportedly collected Rs 9 crore for her role as Sita.
The movie was made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore.
The movie approximately grossed Rs 1131 crore globally.
The film also won the Oscar for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards.
SS Rajamouli also hinted at a sequel during a media event in the US.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a lot of upcoming projects including Singham Again, Maidaan, Shaitaan, and Raid 2.
