This Bollywood actor took 4 crores per minute for his role in a movie

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

Thanks to the recent success of the South Indian film industry, a lot more Bollywood celebs are willing to work in collaborate in South Indian movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the biggest collaborations was seen in RRR, where Ram Charan and NTR Jr, starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to the reports, Ajay Devgn charged over Rs 4 crore per minute for his role in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He portrayed the character of Alluri Venkatarama Raju in the SS Rajamouli-directed film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite having an eight-minute role, Devgn earned a staggering amount of Rs 35 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt reportedly collected Rs 9 crore for her role as Sita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie was made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie approximately grossed Rs 1131 crore globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film also won the Oscar for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli also hinted at a sequel during a media event in the US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a lot of upcoming projects including Singham Again, Maidaan, Shaitaan, and Raid 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Bollywood films with amazing cast but flop storyline

 

 Find Out More