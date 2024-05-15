This Heeramandi star is the new national crush of India
Nishant
| May 15, 2024
Over the period of time, many Indian actresses have been titled the national crush of India.
Actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Tamannaah Bhatia have been titled this in the past years.
However, Pratibha Ranta, a 23-year-old actress, gained prominence after appearing in Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies.
She was dubbed the new national crush by the internet due to her casual charm on screen.
Born in 2000 in Shimla, she made her acting debut in the TV show Qurbaan Hua in 2020 which was cancelled the next year.
In March 2024, she debuted with Kiran Rao’s Lapataa Ladies, receiving praise for her performance.
Pratibha's next notable appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi, where she played Shama.
Despite heavyweights in the cast, Pratibha's performance stood out, earning her praise online.
Many viewers found her more impressive than the lead stars, leading to her being called the new national crush.
