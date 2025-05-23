THIS is not Sushant Singh Rajput, but his doppelganger who is called the miracle of...
Yashshvi Srivastava
Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular Bollywood actor who was loved not just for his acting, but his impressive behavior.
Sushant started his career with the television show Pavitra Rishta and later entered Bollywood and gave huge hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Even after years, Sushant Singh Rajput is still remembered. His eyes, smile, voice, and personality are still alive in his fans' hearts.
Today, we will introduce you to a man who looks exactly like him. He looks so similar to the late actor that he is called the miracle of nature.
The name of Sushant’s doppleganger is Ayaan, who is quite active on social media and regularly shares his videos on Instagram.
Ayaan has around 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He is called the carbon copy of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Recently, Ayaan’s posts have been going viral on the internet, making fans emotional after watching his posts.
Netizens are leaving numerous reactions in the comment section. One user said, "Sushant, please come back!"
Another user wrote, "This person must meet Sushant's mother, she will believe in God again."
Believing in the concept of the doppelganger, one wrote, "Today I accepted that there are people in the world who look like us, just like Sushant Sir."
