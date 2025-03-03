THIS is the cost of gold-plated Oscar Trophy; Know why the winner can never sell it
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 03, 2025
The Oscars are widely considered as one of the most prestigious awards in show business.
The trophy of the Oscar ceremony is the center of attraction for all. It is like a symbol of excellent work in the respective field.
However, have you ever wondered about the cost price? If not, here’s the actual costs paid by the production team to make the iconic trophy.
As per reports, annually the Academy Awards production team organizes the award ceremony at the estimated cost of $51 million.
One important thing that attracts everyone’s attention is the 24-karat-gold-plated Oscar statuettes.
The cost of the prestigious Oscar statuettes is approximately around $400 each which is around Rs 34,000 INR.
The height of the Oscar statuettes is around 13 ½ inches tall and weighs around 8.5 pounds.
Each Oscar is crafted carefully with gold-plated bronze. However, it comes with one official guideline.
The rule set by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stated that the Oscar Statuettes winners cannot simply sell their Oscar.
As per the guidelines, they must first offer it back to the Academy for the symbolic fee of just $1 before any sale.
