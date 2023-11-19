This The Railway Men actor takes auditions of directors he works with
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Bollywood actor R Madhavan has been winning millions of hearts with his acting chops.
But, did you know that R Madhavan is also a screenwriter and producer for some projects?
Last year, he also made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.
Actor-filmmaker spoke about a trick he plays on his directors before working with them and said that he insists on a screen test.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, R Madhavan said that he auditions directors before working with them.
He said that he is checking out whether the director is good enough for him and takes their audition.
He even said that a good subject is so difficult to come by and only thing an actor sees is the preparedness of the set and the intent behind the project.
R Madhavan said that he tries to test the directors to see if they are in line with what they are saying.
The Railway Men is a story of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy which is produced by Yash Raj Films.
The show stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu Sharma in main roles and is available on Netflix.
