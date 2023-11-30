This young actor has not given even one bad performance in past 15 films, will end 2023 with a bang

Vicky Kaushal has been on fire ever since he joined the industry with awe-inspiring performances one after another.

We are about to see the young star again in Sam Bahadur which will release on December 1.

Sam Bahadur is a movie about the first Field Marshal of India, Sam Manekshaw.

Not only that, he has another movie on the way with Dunki, in which he will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Previously, he featured in The Great Indian Family in which he was seen alongside Manushi Chhillar. His acting still stood out while the script was weak. (Prime Video)

Before that he was seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is a comedy drama and one enjoyable watch as well.

2022 was a quiet year for the star as he was only seen in one movie with that being Govinda Naam Mera which was released on Hotstar.

In 2021, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Udham Singh in the biography, Sardar Udham, which shows that he isn’t new to doing biographies. Watch on Prime Video.

Going back to 2020, he did a couple movies with them being Bhoot and Love Per Square Foot, both the movies performed well. (Prime Video and Netflix respectively)

In 2019 came what you could say his best performance with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The movie really put Vicky Kaushal in the spotlight, the movie was a blockbuster hit. His performance really did add up to the already amazing story. Watch on Zee5.

Before that the actor was doing good as a side-character in movies like, Raazi, Sanju, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, etc.

