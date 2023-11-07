Thug Life and more Kamal Haasan upcoming new movies releasing in 2024
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Kamal Haasan has redefined Indian cinema in a career spanning 64 years.
The megastar who now turns 69 has been working ever since he was a child.
Let’s take a look at his upcoming new movies which are set to release next year.
Tentatively titled KH234 is now Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam.
It is touted to be an action thriller starring an ensemble cast including Dulqer Salmaan and Trisha Krishnan.
Kamal Haasan will reprise his role of Senapathy in Indian 2 directed by Shankar.
Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 action film Indian.
Kamal Haasan will also be seen in Prabhas headlined Kalki 2898 AD.
The science fiction film also starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is helmed by Nag Ashwin.
Another film in Haasan’s pipeline is KH233 which is touted to be a military action film.
Vikram 2, a sequel to the 2022 film of the same name, is also said to be in the making.
