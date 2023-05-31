Bollywood's super flop movies on OTT

There are many Bollywood films that are flops but you can watch on OTT. Check out the list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan failed to deliver a hit at the box office. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Zero

Shahrukh Khan- Katrina Kaif- Anushka Sharma's Zero on Netflix was a total failure at the box office.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet on Disney+Hotstar was one of the biggest Bollywood flops.

Ra.One

SRK's most ambitious movie Ra. One on Jio Cinema has been the biggest flop.

Kalank

Kalank on Amazon Prime Video had a great cast but did not do well.

Asoka

Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka on Netflix did not leave an impact.

Raju Chacha

Ajay Devgn’s Raju Chacha on Amazon Prime Video was a total flop.

Yuvvraaj

Yuvvraaj on Amazon Prime Video had the charismatic Salman Khan but the movie did not spread any charm.

Love Story 2050

Love Story 2050 on Amazon Prime Video was another flop movie.

Blue

Blue was the most expensive Indian movie in 2009 but it tanked. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Biggest flops

These mentioned movies were the biggest flops in Hindi cinema.

Verdict

The final verdict of a movie depends a lot on the content.

