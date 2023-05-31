Bollywood's super flop movies on OTT

There are many Bollywood films that are flops but you can watch on OTT. Check out the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan failed to deliver a hit at the box office. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Shahrukh Khan- Katrina Kaif- Anushka Sharma's Zero on Netflix was a total failure at the box office.
Bombay Velvet on Disney+Hotstar was one of the biggest Bollywood flops.
SRK's most ambitious movie Ra. One on Jio Cinema has been the biggest flop.
Kalank on Amazon Prime Video had a great cast but did not do well.
Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka on Netflix did not leave an impact.
Ajay Devgn's Raju Chacha on Amazon Prime Video was a total flop.
Yuvvraaj on Amazon Prime Video had the charismatic Salman Khan but the movie did not spread any charm.
Love Story 2050 on Amazon Prime Video was another flop movie.
Blue was the most expensive Indian movie in 2009 but it tanked. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
