Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi's Top 10 underrated performances to watch on OTT platforms

The best of Emraan Hashmi films that prove his mettle as a powerful actor.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Jannat (Amazon Prime Video)

A crime romance film where Emraan plays a conman who aspires to make it big.

Awarapan (Amazon Prime Video)

One of Emraan’s top rated films, the actor plays a hitman who starts working for a gangster after the death of his lover.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (Disney+ Hotstar)

Emraan and Ajay Devgn star in this gangster drama about two underworld dons who aim to rule Mumbai on their own terms.

Shanghai (Zee5)

The actor stars in this political drama film about the killing of a top leader of a campaign that leads to chaos.

Murder (Amazon Prime Video)

Emraan stars as an ex-lover of a woman in an unhappy marriage whose return creates havoc in her life.

Why Cheat India (Zee5)

The actor plays a con artist who makes money out of the education mafia centred around entrance exams in India.

Dybbuk (Amazon Prime Video)

Emraan-starrer horror film is about a couple who begins to experience paranormal activities after bringing a vintage box home.

Crook (Apple TV+ / YouTube)

The story of a young Indian boy who gets embroiled into racial conflicts in Australia.

The Dirty Picture (Netflix)

Emraan starred in this biographical drama based on the life of actor Silk Smitha.

Selfiee (Disney+ Hotstar)

Emraan and Akshay Kumar’s film revolves around a cop and a popular movie star who get into a battle of ego and power.

