Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi's Top 10 underrated performances to watch on OTT platforms

The best of Emraan Hashmi films that prove his mettle as a powerful actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
A crime romance film where Emraan plays a conman who aspires to make it big.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of Emraan’s top rated films, the actor plays a hitman who starts working for a gangster after the death of his lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan and Ajay Devgn star in this gangster drama about two underworld dons who aim to rule Mumbai on their own terms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor stars in this political drama film about the killing of a top leader of a campaign that leads to chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan stars as an ex-lover of a woman in an unhappy marriage whose return creates havoc in her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor plays a con artist who makes money out of the education mafia centred around entrance exams in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan-starrer horror film is about a couple who begins to experience paranormal activities after bringing a vintage box home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a young Indian boy who gets embroiled into racial conflicts in Australia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan starred in this biographical drama based on the life of actor Silk Smitha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan and Akshay Kumar’s film revolves around a cop and a popular movie star who get into a battle of ego and power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
