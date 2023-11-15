Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan and more Top 12 Bollywood celebs get caught on camera in a drunken state

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Shweta Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan and more celebrities had fun together.

Alia Bhatt's picture from a party went viral.

Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan's post party picture called for attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with a street dog and in this pic she appears drunk.

Ameesha Patel seems to have had a blast at a party.

Here's a picture of Deepika Padukone from Karan Johar's party.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora clicked post party at Karisma Kapoor's house.

Arjun Kapoor gets all goofy at a party.

Bottles on the table say a lot about Salman Khan's state.

Singer Hard Kaur being all talli at a bash.

Sonam Kapoor's party pictures with her friends had gone viral.

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's selfie will make you wonder about their state.

