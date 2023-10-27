Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and other Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are bad dancers

Here are some Bollywood stars who have made a mark in the industry but definitely not for dancing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Known for his intense and action-packed roles, Sunny Deol isn't renowned for his dancing skills.
Despite his charisma and stardom, Salman Khan is often criticized for his dancing, but he's developed his own signature style.
A highly talented actor, Rajkummar Rao doesn't often take up dance-centric roles.
Kangana is admired for her acting prowess, but dance isn't typically her strong point.
Ajay Devgn is famous for his action roles and is not a renowned dancer.
John is known for his rugged looks and action roles; dancing is not his forte.
While she's a fashion icon and a talented actress, her dancing skills are sometimes questioned.
Abhishek is known more for his acting abilities and less for his dancing.
Neha Dhupia's strength lies in acting rather than dance.
While he has been a significant presence in Bollywood, dancing has not been his strong suit.
