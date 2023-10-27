Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and other Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are bad dancers

Here are some Bollywood stars who have made a mark in the industry but definitely not for dancing.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Sunny Deol

Known for his intense and action-packed roles, Sunny Deol isn't renowned for his dancing skills.

Salman Khan

Despite his charisma and stardom, Salman Khan is often criticized for his dancing, but he's developed his own signature style.

Rajkummar Rao

A highly talented actor, Rajkummar Rao doesn't often take up dance-centric roles.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is admired for her acting prowess, but dance isn't typically her strong point.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is famous for his action roles and is not a renowned dancer.

John Abraham

John is known for his rugged looks and action roles; dancing is not his forte.

Sonam Kapoor

While she's a fashion icon and a talented actress, her dancing skills are sometimes questioned.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek is known more for his acting abilities and less for his dancing.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's strength lies in acting rather than dance.

Sanjay Dutt

While he has been a significant presence in Bollywood, dancing has not been his strong suit.

