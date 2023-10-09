Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif and more Indian stars who played Pakistani in films

A look at top Indian celebs who played Pakistani characters as the story demanded.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Katrina Kaif plays Zoya in Tiger franchise. She started off as Pakistan's ISI agent before falling in love with India's RAW agent Tiger played by Salman Khan.
In Raazi, Vicky Kaushal plays a military office named Iqbal Syed. He is the song of Brigadier Parvez Syed of the Pakistan Army.
In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra is an undercover agent of India in Pakistan. He falls in love with a local blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna.
In the film, Abhay Deol plays a Pakistani politician named Bilal Ahmed. Diana Penty aka Happy lands up in house when she elopes from India.
Sushant Singh Rajput played Sarfraz Yousuf in PK. He was shown as a Pakistani citizen falling in love with Jagat Janani played by Anushka Sharma.
Preity Zinta plays Zaara Hayaat Khan. A young girl from Pakistan who crosses border and falls in love with Indian Air Force pilot Veer Pratap Singh.
In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Amrish Puri played Ameesha aka Sakina's father who was the Mayor of Lahore.
In the second instalment, Manish Wadhwa played Hamid Iqbal, the General of Pakistan Army.
In the film, Aditya Seal's character is that of a Pakistani who in in India.
In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Chand Nawab, a Pakistani news reporter who helps Bajrangi played by Salman Khan.
Now Tiger 3 is going to release. Zoya and Tiger will be back to entertain the audience.
The film will release on November 10.
