Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif and more Indian stars who played Pakistani in films

A look at top Indian celebs who played Pakistani characters as the story demanded.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Katrina Kaif in Tiger franchise

Katrina Kaif plays Zoya in Tiger franchise. She started off as Pakistan's ISI agent before falling in love with India's RAW agent Tiger played by Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal in Raazi

In Raazi, Vicky Kaushal plays a military office named Iqbal Syed. He is the song of Brigadier Parvez Syed of the Pakistan Army.

Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra is an undercover agent of India in Pakistan. He falls in love with a local blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna.

Abhay Deol in Happy Bhag Jayegi

In the film, Abhay Deol plays a Pakistani politician named Bilal Ahmed. Diana Penty aka Happy lands up in house when she elopes from India.

Sushant Singh Rajput in PK

Sushant Singh Rajput played Sarfraz Yousuf in PK. He was shown as a Pakistani citizen falling in love with Jagat Janani played by Anushka Sharma.

Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara

Preity Zinta plays Zaara Hayaat Khan. A young girl from Pakistan who crosses border and falls in love with Indian Air Force pilot Veer Pratap Singh.

Amrish Puri in Gadar

In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Amrish Puri played Ameesha aka Sakina's father who was the Mayor of Lahore.

Manish Wadhwa in Gadar 2

In the second instalment, Manish Wadhwa played Hamid Iqbal, the General of Pakistan Army.

Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani

In the film, Aditya Seal's character is that of a Pakistani who in in India.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Chand Nawab, a Pakistani news reporter who helps Bajrangi played by Salman Khan.

Tiger 3 coming up next

Now Tiger 3 is going to release. Zoya and Tiger will be back to entertain the audience.

Tiger 3 release date

The film will release on November 10.

