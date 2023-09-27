Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif’s Top 10 highest grossing films to watch on OTT

As Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is expected to break all box office records, here are her top 10 highest grossing films ever.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Tiger Zinda Hai (Amazon Prime Video)

Salman and Katrina set the box office on fire with Tiger Zinda Hai which collected over Rs 558 crore globally.

Dhoom 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Aamir Khan and Katrina’s film collected over Rs 558 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bang Bang! (Amazon Prime Video)

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina’s action film collected over Rs 340 crore worldwide.

Thugs Of Hindostan (Amazon Prime Video)

The Aamir Khan and Katrina-starrer film earned over Rs 327.51 crore worldwide.

Bharat (Amazon Prime Video)

Salman and Katrina’s patriotic drama film, Bharat earned over Rs 321 crore globally.

Ek Tha Tiger (Amazon Prime Video)

Yet another Salman-Katrina film, Ek Tha Tiger raked in over Rs 320 crore at the worldwide box office.

Sooryavanshi (Netflix)

Akshay Kumar and Katrina’s cop drama minted over Rs 293 crore globally.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Marking Yash Chopra’s last directorial, the film minted over Rs 235.7 crore worldwide.

Zero (Netflix)

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s film collected over Rs 178 crore globally.

Raajneeti (Netflix)

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s political drama minted over Rs 145.5 crore worldwide.

