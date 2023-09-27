Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif’s Top 10 highest grossing films to watch on OTT

As Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is expected to break all box office records, here are her top 10 highest grossing films ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Salman and Katrina set the box office on fire with Tiger Zinda Hai which collected over Rs 558 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Katrina’s film collected over Rs 558 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina’s action film collected over Rs 340 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aamir Khan and Katrina-starrer film earned over Rs 327.51 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Katrina’s patriotic drama film, Bharat earned over Rs 321 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yet another Salman-Katrina film, Ek Tha Tiger raked in over Rs 320 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Katrina’s cop drama minted over Rs 293 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marking Yash Chopra’s last directorial, the film minted over Rs 235.7 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s film collected over Rs 178 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s political drama minted over Rs 145.5 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
