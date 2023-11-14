Tiger 3 adds another Rs 100 crore feather to Salman Khan's already adorned cap, check list
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Emraan Hashmi movie has minted Rs 100 crore plus in just two days and has set cash registers ringing.
And this is the 17th consecutive film in Salman's filmography to make Rs 100 crores. Let's check the list...
Tiger Zinda is topping the list with Rs 339.25 crores.
At number 2 is Bajarangi Bhaijaan with Rs 321 crores.
Sultan is at number 3 with Rs 301.5 corers.
Kick earned Rs 232 crores. It is placed 4th on the list.
Bharat is at number 5 with a box office collection of Rs 211.07 crores.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo minted Rs 210 crores. It is 6th on the list.
Ek Tha Tiger made Rs 199 crores. It is placed 7th.
Race 3 is surprisingly at number 8 with a box office collection of Rs 169 crores.
Dabangg 2 made the most profits in the Dabangg franchise. It made 156.50 crores and is at number 9.
Bodyguard has made it to TOP 10 with Rs 149 crores business.
Dabangg 3 is at number 11 with 146.11 crores.
At 12 is Dabangg which made Rs 140 crores. And it is one of Salman's first movies to make over Rs 100 crores.
Ready starring Salman with Asin is at 13 with a business of Rs 120 crores.
Number 14 is taken by Tubelight which also made Rs 120 crore.
Jai Ho did a business of Rs 115 crores. It is 15th on the list.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan one of Salman's 2023 release did a business of Rs 110.53 crores. It is at number 16.
Tiger 3 is great with spot booking. It is a YRF movie which had Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan making cameo appearances.
Salman Khan starrer is going to scale more heights in the coming days. Share your prediction by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.
