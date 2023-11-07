Tiger 3: After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to earn Rs 200 crore in fees?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naturally all eyes are on its box office collection as it is one of the biggest films of the year 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per latest updates, Salman Khan has gotten into a profit-sharing model with YRF for this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per a report by Koimoi.com, Salman Khan has 60% profit share and is charging close to Rs 100 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan made more than Rs 200 crores with Pathaan as he works in profit sharing model.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So if Tiger 3 does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, there is a possibility that Salman will take home Rs 200 crores or more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan had earned Rs 135 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For Ek Tha Tiger, he reportedly charged Rs 15 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Definitely, Salman Khan's pay scale has witnessed a massive jump with Tiger franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif is said to be charging Rs 10 crores for Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi who is playing villain in Tiger 3 is reportedly charging Rs 2.5 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 advance bookings have already begun and it seems another blockbuster is unloading at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses blessed with the prettiest lips

 

 Find Out More