Tiger 3: After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to earn Rs 200 crore in fees?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12.
Naturally all eyes are on its box office collection as it is one of the biggest films of the year 2023.
As per latest updates, Salman Khan has gotten into a profit-sharing model with YRF for this film.
As per a report by Koimoi.com, Salman Khan has 60% profit share and is charging close to Rs 100 crores.
Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan made more than Rs 200 crores with Pathaan as he works in profit sharing model.
So if Tiger 3 does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, there is a possibility that Salman will take home Rs 200 crores or more.
With Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan had earned Rs 135 crores approximately.
For Ek Tha Tiger, he reportedly charged Rs 15 crores.
Definitely, Salman Khan's pay scale has witnessed a massive jump with Tiger franchise.
Katrina Kaif is said to be charging Rs 10 crores for Tiger 3.
Emraan Hashmi who is playing villain in Tiger 3 is reportedly charging Rs 2.5 crores.
Tiger 3 advance bookings have already begun and it seems another blockbuster is unloading at the box office.
