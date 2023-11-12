Tiger 3 and other big Diwali releases over the years that ensured fireworks at the box office
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Golmaal Again was enjoyed by the audience. It included stars like Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and many more powerful performers.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a superhit and earned a good number at the box office. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo bagged a decent number of viewership and the songs became a hit.
Happy New Year was among the top earners and made Diwali very special for the fans.
Salman’s fans proved their loyalty and made the theaters full for the release of Tiger 3.
Yash Chopra's last directorial film Jab Tak Hai Jaan was liked by people and made the festival of Diwali even more special.
Ra.One worked like a dynamite bomb flashing on screens and made the theaters full.
