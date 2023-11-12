Tiger 3 and other big Diwali releases over the years that ensured fireworks at the box office

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Golmaal Again was enjoyed by the audience. It included stars like Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and many more powerful performers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a superhit and earned a good number at the box office. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo bagged a decent number of viewership and the songs became a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy New Year was among the top earners and made Diwali very special for the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman’s fans proved their loyalty and made the theaters full for the release of Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash Chopra's last directorial film Jab Tak Hai Jaan was liked by people and made the festival of Diwali even more special.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One worked like a dynamite bomb flashing on screens and made the theaters full.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Railway Men, Best Christmas Ever and more new movies, web series releasing this week

 

 Find Out More